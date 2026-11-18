In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 November 2026 6:23 pm

If you’d like to immerse yourself in the world of GWM, the GWM Gateway 2026 is surely not to be missed. Taking place at Piazza @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil from November 20-22, 10am-10pm daily, the three-day brand and technology showcase brings together GWM’s heritage, Malaysian journey, engineering and vehicles in one place.

There are four showcase themes. ‘Our Origins’ explores GWM’s heritage and the vision behind the brand, ‘Our Drives’ highlights GWM vehicles for different journeys in Malaysia, ‘Our Innovation’ looks at the engineering behind GWM’s technology and ‘Our Horizon’ offers a glimpse of GWM’s vision for the future of mobility.

But of course there’ll be cars you can check out – besides the upcoming Ora 5 Hi2 HEV, various models from the Wey, Haval and Tank families will also be on display. This is your opportunity to explore them inside and out as well as speak with product experts.

GWM Gateway 2026 will also offer a look at the brand’s development in Malaysia, from its early days of importing vehicles to establishing local assembly operations and expanding into regional exports, including the Wey G9, which is exported from Malaysia to Thailand and Indonesia.

Visitors can look forward to a technology showcase, test drives, live performances, a meet-and-greet, an owners’ gathering, activities and giveaways, so mark your calendars for GWM Gateway 2026 – Piazza @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil, November 20-22, 10am-10pm.