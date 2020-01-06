In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2020 10:53 am / 10 comments

You’ve seen our previous post on the top 10 most popular stories on paultan.org in 2019, and we’re now turning the clock back even further. As we enter a new decade, we’ve gone through the history books, tabulated the data, and compiled a list of the most popular stories on our site in the past ten years.

The longer timeframe also saw some interesting statistics, as the past decade saw 31,808 articles posted on our site, with 1.3 billion page views, 137 million users and over 860,000 comments. For that, we’d like to thank you for your support and engagement over the years, and we’ll continue to do our part to serve you in the years to come.

Looking at our compiled list, local news was of significant interest to our readers, which wasn’t really surprising. However, not all of them were car-related, as you’ll soon see. So, here it is, our list of the top 10 most popular stories on paultan.org from 2010 to 2019:

10. UMW Toyota hikes prices from January 1, 2016 – all models in Malaysia affected

The start of 2016 saw UMW Toyota Motor increase the prices of its vehicles, and as things involving money naturally attracts a lot of attention, it was the tenth most popular story of the decade on our site. The upward pricing adjustment was largely due to the sharp depreciation of the Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar at the time, which also affected many other car brands in the country.

9. GALLERY: 2014 Honda City spec-by-spec comparison

The fourth-generation Honda City is still a popular choice among car buyers today, and there was plenty of interest when the model was first launched in Malaysia back in 2014. Just like it is today, many of you wanted to know what variants were available and what you would be getting for the price of each, and we still continue preparing spec-by-spec comparisons to this day.

8. DRIVEN: Perodua Axia, first impressions of the EEV

When Perodua announced the Axia as the successor to the Viva, Malaysians took notice and wanted to know more about the A-segment, five-door hatchback, which we detailed in our first impressions article. In the years since its 2014 debut, the Axia was given a facelift in 2017, and would later be given a more substantial update in 2019, bringing with it Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 safety pack that includes autonomous emergency braking.

7. 2018 Proton X70 SUV – official details finally released!

Following Proton’s signed partnership with Geely in 2017, the national carmaker announced that it would launch its first SUV in 2018, which created quite a buzz in the local automotive industry. Needless to say, the X70 has been a smashing success for Proton since its launch, as it helped the company to exceed its sales target of 100,000 units in 2019. With the locally-assembled (CKD) version on the way, don’t expect interest in the SUV to die down anytime soon.

6. Perodua D63D sedan approved, out as soon as 2016

In 2010, the reveal of the Perodua Bezza concept at the KL International Motor Show had many speculating if the carmaker would dive into the sedan segment. A few years later, the company would affirm those speculations by greenlighting a project codenamed D63D, getting everyone excited in the process. The project eventually became the Bezza we all know today. The sedan has been given a facelift, and that will be launched soon.

5. GST and its impact on Malaysia’s automotive industry – will car prices go down come April 1?

First announced during Budget 2014, the goods and services tax came into effect on April 1, 2015, but has since been abolished, with the sales and services tax (SST) making a return. However, prior to its implementation, there were questions on how the GST would affect the Malaysian automotive industry, and we were on hand to provide clarity on the matter.

4. DRIVEN: New Perodua Bezza 1.0L and 1.3L Dual VVT-i – P2’s first-ever sedan is a game changer

We called the Perodua Bezza a game changer in our first review of the A-segment sedan, and in the years since its launch, that has certainly proven to be true. There was a lot of hype prior the Bezza’s launch, and many curious Malaysians wanting to find out what the national carmaker’s first sedan model had to offer, enough to make it our fourth most popular story of the past decade.

3. IIMS 2014: Honda HR-V makes ASEAN debut, 1.5 and 1.8 CVT spec revealed

Another model that has had a strong impact on car buyers in Malaysia, the Honda HR-V first made its ASEAN premiere in Indonesia during the 2014 Indonesian International Motor Show, nearly a year after its world debut in Tokyo. When the B-segment SUV arrived in Malaysia, the reception was nothing short of overwhelming. Fast forward a few years, and the HR-V has since received its first facelift in Malaysia, which includes a new hybrid variant as well.

2. New Proton Perdana confirmed for 2016, own design

Malaysians took notice when Proton announced that it would launch the successor to the second-generation Perdana in 2016, and unlike the then outgoing model, the third-generation car would have an in-house design and be sold to the Malaysian public. The car that resulted was still based on the eighth-generation Accord, but looked entirely different from the previous “government Accord,” with a length that just exceeded five metres, and is still on sale to this day.

1. RON 95 vs RON 97 fuel test – which should you use?

Our most popular story of the decade wasn’t a car launch or reveal, but focused on the fuel used in them. Ever since RON 95 petrol made its nationwide debut in September 2009 as a cheaper alternative to RON 97, a common question floating around mamaks has been, “which should I use?” In 2015, we set out to find an answer with a selection of cars, which was met with immense interest. This wouldn’t be our only test, as we would later conduct another one in 2017 with a pair of Proton Saga sedans.