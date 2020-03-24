In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 24 March 2020 12:04 pm / 2 comments

Perodua has introduced a new automatic transmission fluid (ATF) for use in its vehicles, which is available at all its authorised service centres and selected stockists in the country.

The lubricant – rated at D3-SP specification – is applicable to all Perodua models, including the Axia, Bezza, Myvi, Alza and Aruz. Two different versions of the ATF are available, with one being specific to the Aruz, which is the only rear-wheel drive model in the line-up.

According to the national carmaker, the new ATF formulation delivers “superior clutch performance with anti-shudder” and “high power transfer with enhanced fuel savings,” providing owners with an enhanced driving performance.

For now, we have no details on pricing, but we will update when more information becomes available. It goes without saying that given the current movement control order (MCO) in effect to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, you won’t be able to try the new Perodua ATF until the MCO has ended and service centres begin operations again.