5 May 2020

Six more road closures in Petaling Jaya have been reopened by the police today, on top of the nine locations it relieved yesterday following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

District police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the roads involved are Jalan PJS 5/46, Gasing Indah; Jalan Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9) and Jalan Persiaran Jati (Section 8), Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh (TSB) in Kota Damansara; PJU8/1 traffic light and Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong (LDP) exit to Mutiara Damansara.

Other road blocks near toll plazas, such as the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) PJS2, Subang, Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara and Damansara tolls, have been removed as well.

Today is the second day of the CMCO. On mobility, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin advised people to remain at home unless it is necessary to head out, and interstate travel is still banned. However, the 10 km radius rule is no longer enforced, said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub.

Also, four people are now allowed to travel in one vehicle when going out to shop for essentials or to seek medical services, provided they are all from the same household. Previously, the limit was two people, as announced at end-April, and before that, only one person was allowed per vehicle.