In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2020 2:40 pm / 0 comments

There have been reports on three new areas in Kuala Lumpur being put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) lockdown, and an official announcement was expected from senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing today, but it never came.

Instead, when asked, the defence minister said that while the authorities have tightened control of the areas and set up barbwire fencing, he stopped short of calling it an EMCO order. However, those within the areas will be swab tested for Covid-19.

“Not yet. Until I announce it, there’s no EMCO. However, for some areas we have tightened the control in an administrative way. We’ve set up barbwire fencing and all, but we’ve not yet declared EMCO in those areas. However control of the entry and exit of the areas have been tightened,” Ismail Sabri said.

According to the Malay Mail, the three areas are Jalan Raja Bot in KL city, and residential areas Taman Wilayah and Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang. All are near known hotspots – the former is near the Chow Kit market while the tamans are close to current EMCO areas.

The report quoted a Federal Territories ministry source who confirmed that the three areas were placed under lockdown late last night. “Yes it’s true. Let’s wait for the announcement later,” the source said.

The last EMCO declaration was on April 27, when Selayang Baru in Gombak, Selangor joined the Pusat Bandar Utara and Pasar Borong KL area as the seventh EMCO zone in Malaysia. Before the two Selayang EMCOs, previous lockdown zones were in Simpang Renggam (Johor), Sungai Lui (Selangor), Menara City One (KL), Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion (KL) and the Masjid India area (KL).