In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2020 4:33 pm / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) has introduced an enhanced Honda Insurance Plus (HiP), the motor insurance plan for Honda owners. The company says that the updated HiP package delivers the benefits of rescue, protection and savings.

“As a car owner myself, I understand the importance of having the peace of mind knowing that my passengers and I are well-protected throughout the ownership of the car. At Honda Malaysia, we are dedicated to offering competitive and comprehensive protection packages for our customers and this HiP plan has been designed to be one of the best in the industry,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

For the “rescue” part, HiP includes 24/7 towing assistance in case of accidents, breakdowns and flood. Cars will be sent to any Honda authorised body and paint centre within a 450 km round trip from the location, while the roadside repair service offers free labour of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts. The 24/7 roadside repair services also include things such as a flat tyre, flat battery and empty fuel tank.

HM says that HiP members can also be assured of efficient and hassle-free claim assistance where members will be “updated constantly” throughout the claims process.

As for “protection”, all body and paint repairs are done at Honda authorised centres and only genuine parts are used, with a six-month or 10,000 km warranty. The company is promising speedy claim pre-approval for claims below RM20,000. Besides that, HiP members will be given medical assistance (minimal fees apply) including medical referral and arrangement of appointments, dispatch of medication which is not available locally, and medical evacuation or repatriation if required.

An additional protection benefit is personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM15,000 in the event of accidental death or permanent disability in the named vehicle.

Lastly, the “savings” department, which benefits from extended coverage terms and more savings from replacement costs. The existing 100% payout based on agreed value if a car is stolen or severely damaged in an accident, is now applicable to cars of up to 13 years of age, from 10. Other new benefits include Unnamed Driver, where HiP provides coverage for all drivers with no additional names and compulsory excess payment required.

There’s also flood allowance of up to RM1,500, special relief allowance of RM1,500 in the event of car theft or total loss and RM1,000 for lost key reimbursement. Besides that, HiP members are also entitled to 100% coverage for 10 years with no betterment fee – this allows old parts from an accident-damaged car to be replaced with new original parts.

All existing and new Honda customers can renew and apply for HiP at any Honda authorised dealer. As usual with insurance plans, comb through the fine print and ask questions.