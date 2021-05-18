In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2021 9:16 pm / 0 comments

Shown to Malaysian media during a preview in April, the 2021 SYM Jet X 150 is now officially launched for the local market. There are two versions on offer – the Jet X 150 Standard Edition at RM8,888 and the Special Edition at RM9,188, which falls within our prediction made in during the media preview and pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration.

For the standard edition, there are three colour options available – Yellow, Red and Grey. Meanwhile for the Special Edition Jet X 150, only one colour scheme is offered – Chameleon Blue.

Powered by a 149.6 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill fed by EFI which is Euro 4 compliant, the Jet X 150 produces 12.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. As is customary for scooters in this category, a CVT gearbox and belt final drive gets power to the ground.

Wheels are sized at 14-inches, wearing 100/90 rubber in front and a 110/80 on the rear wheel. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs, a 260 mm diameter unit stopping the front wheel and a 220 mm diameter unit at the back.

Fuel is carried in a 7-litre tank with seat height placing the rider 780 mm off the ground and Jet X 150 is expected to arrive at authorised SYM Malaysia dealers beginning tomorrow. In Malaysia, the Jet X 150 faces competition from likes of the Yamaha NMax 155 (RM8,998), Yamaha NVX 155 (RM10,888), Honda PCX 155 (RM10,999), Honda Vario (RM7,499), Honda ADV150 (RM11,999) and Vespa Sprint 150 (RM16,900).