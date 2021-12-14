In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 14 December 2021 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Still a ways to go before the new Honda Civic is launched in Malaysia in the first quarter of next year, but we were given a short test drive at the Sepang International Circuit yesterday. You can already read our written first impressions, but if you prefer your reviews in video form, you’ve come to the right place.

The 11th-generation FE is already open for booking, although Honda Malaysia has only released initial specifications of the range-topping RS model you see here. Aside from the unique exterior touches – which includes black highlights, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust outlets and handsome 18-inch alloy wheels – the variant is also fitted with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features.

Under the bonnet lies the ubiquitous 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine, now with actual VTEC (variable valve lift) and producing 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm. It is paired with a CVT with paddle shifters and seven virtual ratios, with drive sent to the front wheels.

It’s a similar recipe to the previous-generation FC, but will the new chassis and under-the-skin changes produce a more satisfying driving experience? Watch the video above as we put the new Civic through its paces out on the track.