When the Toyota GR Yaris came out, Theophilus Chin grafted the rally-inspired hot hatch’s face on Perodua’s range of cars – the Axia, Bezza, Ativa and Myvi were all “given the GR treatment”. Some even created a GR Yaris-style bumper for the Myvi in real life, although it didn’t really catch on and there aren’t many kings with this look around. Nowhere near the amount of fake Honda Civic Type Rs.

As most of you would already know, Toyota recently revealed the long-awaited GR Corolla based on the five-door Corolla hatchback, combining aggressive looks with the GR Yaris’ unique powertrain. The 1.6 litre three-cylinder turbo engine pushes out 304 PS (up 27 PS on the JDM GR-Y) and 370 Nm of torque, which goes to all four corners via a six-speed manual gearbox. Read more on the GR Corolla here.

The latest GR car sports a novel triple exhaust set up – regular round tips at the corners of the bumper and a large single exit in the centre – and all those pipes are on Theo’s latest GR Myvi. The entire lower section of the GR Corolla has been fused with the Myvi’s body, including the Toyota’s wide body extensions where the wheels are, the side skirts with GR-Four branding, and the front wing vents.

In front, the GR Corolla’s bumper with the super wide mouth meets the Myvi G3’s unmistakable LED headlamps, which extend deep into the sides. Compared to the GR Yaris, the hot Corolla’s fog lamps are housed within the “mouth”, leaving just a slim vertical vent at bumper’s extremes.

Also, the GR Corolla’s Toyota emblem cuts into that huge lower grille, which has a notch to accommodate the logo. It’s the same here, except that the badge is Perodua’s, flanked by two vents on the upper grille. The other elements are the black multi-spoke wheels, red GR brake calipers and GR badges on all sides. No big rear wing and hood vents for the 102 hp 2NR-VE 1.5L engine, though. See Theo’s process in the video below.

Not bad, right? Which version of the “GR Myvi” do you prefer – the previous GR Yaris-based render or this GR Corolla look? Of course, this is pure fantasy, so if you want a (super heavy) dose of reality, check out the new GearUp bodykit for the Myvi facelift.

