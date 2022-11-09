In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 November 2022 4:27 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motors Malaysia has announced on social media that the Ora Good Cat will be available for pre-booking beginning this Friday (November 11). The cute electric vehicle is one of a few models earmarked for our market following GWM’s official entry into Malaysia back in July this year.

Four variants of the Good Cat will be made available, all powered by a front-mounted electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque that enables a top speed of 152 km/h. The base Tech and mid-spec Pro – both estimated to be priced from RM14X,XXX – feature a 47.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that can provide up to 400 km of range in the NEDC cycle.

These variants support AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours. There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at 60 kW, with a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) achieved in 46 minutes.

The next step up is the Ultra that is estimated to retail from RM15X,XXX and comes with a 63.1-kWh ternary lithium battery for up to 500 km of range. This is followed by the Ultra G that gets the same setup as the Ultra, but with additional equipment to reflect its higher estimated asking price from RM16X,XXX.

The higher-capacity battery is paired with the same charging kit, but it now takes around 10 hours for a full charge with AC charging and 40 minutes to get from a 0-80% SoC with DC fast charging.

In terms of equipment, the Tech receives 17-inch alloy wheels (205/55 profile tyres), LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, fabric seats, manually-adjustable front seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning with PM2.5 filter, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, passive cruise control, two frontal airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, four rear parking sensors, hill start assist, low-speed emergency braking and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Pro builds on the Tech with its standard 18-inch alloys (215/50 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps, power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, an electric panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, a powered six-way driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera, a wireless phone charger, a USB port for a driving recorder as well as side and curtain airbags.

Active safety and driver assistance systems also make their way into the Pro, including adaptive cruise control with intelligent turning, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking with intersection support, front collision warning, a wisdom dodge system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and lane centre keeping.

Stepping up to the Ultra, additional features are added, including a welcome light effect for the headlamps, a memory function for the powered side mirrors, driver seat memory with welcome function, two more speakers (for a total of six), automated parking, emergency lane keeping, lane change assistant, blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, plus six parking sensors front and rear.

The Ultra G is identical to the Ultra when it comes to equipment, but it comes with special colours in and out. The range-topper is the only one that can be had with an exterior in Hazel Wood Beige/Wisdom Brown or Verdant Green with a white roof. Also exclusive to the Ultra G are brown/beige and green/grey cabin colour options. Finally, the Ultra G is identical to the Ultra when it comes to equipment, but with exclusive colour themes.

If you’re curious about the The Good Cat’s size, it measures 4,235 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,596 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,650 mm. For context, the Honda City Hatchback is 4,345 mm long, 1,748 mm wide, 1,488 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,600 mm.

Pre-booking for the Good Cat in Malaysia starts just a few days after Thailand, which saw all 500 units of the initial batch being snapped up within 58 minutes. Will the same happen this coming Friday? Stay tuned as we bring you further details, including final pricing if available. Check out our video review of the Good Cat here.

GALLERY: 2022 GWM Ora Good Cat Ultra G