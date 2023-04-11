Proton has announced on its Instagram page that the order books for the X90 SUV has been opened over the weekend on April 8. Bookings for the upcoming three-row SUV can be made exclusively at Proton 3S and 4S centres, according to the post.
Pricing for the X90 has yet to be revealed, though for now we know that the SUV – available in six- and seven-seater layouts – will be offered in four variants, namely Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship. The X90 measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,785 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm.
The first three from the base variant upwards will be specified with the 2-3-2 seating configuration for a total of seven, incorporating a bench layout for the second row. The top Flagship variant will instead get the 2-2-2 layout, where the middle row bench is swapped for a pair of captain seats.
Inside, the X90 is treated to a black leather interior with beige headlining, and the Flagship gets topped with a near-full length panoramic sunroof that reaches from the front row to behind the second row. Also on for the top variant of the X90 are ventilated seats for the first two rows.
Device charging connectivity in the X90 is supported by two USB-A ports in the front row below the air-conditioning controls, plus another behind the rear-view mirror to power a dashcam; there’s a wireless phone charger in front, too. The middle row gets a USB-A and a USB-C, and a further two more USB-A ports in the third row.
Powertrain for the X90 will be the 1.5 litre turbocharged inline three-cylinder petrol engine that serves in the X50 Flagship as well as the updated versions of the X70, and here in the X90 this unit gets 48-volt electrification as well.
Becoming a mild-hybrid means that the X90 gets outputs of 190 PS and 300 Nm, up from the 177 PS and 255 Nm in the existing Proton SUVs. Transmission continues to be via a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch gearbox.
Comments
Proton above RM100K price not worth it anymore and defeat the purpose of having cheap national car.
Better let Geely use own logo sell it as local CKD here and compete fairly like other brands with same car tax rate.
Agreed on ur view. For a car tht above 100k, which market to m40/t20 group, it shld have a better customer service and service center. Eventhough the spec in the car is high, but it nvr able to compete with establish japanese brand. I rather spend more to buy Serena or latest Innova, or less for Veloz than this. I think geely shld separate marketing strategy for proton-affordability(below rm100k) , geely-premium(above rm100k). Frankly, i like x50 but wont spend more than 100k for it, i get HRV instead.
We don’t call Proton as “cheap national car”, it’s only “National Car”, who tell you is cheap ?
Government wants to let you think that Proton is worth. Many owners will tell u, if not because of Proton, X70 that worth rm120k should sell at rm160k, which is more premium than jap SUV.
Habislah X90! Nobody wants to spend above RM100K for a Game Over Proton. Better just buy Honda CRV or wait for Toyota Innova Zenix to launch here.
defeat the purpose of having a national car brand. sigh
sucks that if you want all the bells and whistles you are going to be stuck with a 6 (more like 4 + 2) seater rather than a 7 (5 + 2) seater. at this point, might as well save cash and get the X70.
Without the indication price, how to book?