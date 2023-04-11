In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 11 April 2023 12:09 pm / 8 comments

Proton has announced on its Instagram page that the order books for the X90 SUV has been opened over the weekend on April 8. Bookings for the upcoming three-row SUV can be made exclusively at Proton 3S and 4S centres, according to the post.

Pricing for the X90 has yet to be revealed, though for now we know that the SUV – available in six- and seven-seater layouts – will be offered in four variants, namely Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship. The X90 measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,785 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm.

The first three from the base variant upwards will be specified with the 2-3-2 seating configuration for a total of seven, incorporating a bench layout for the second row. The top Flagship variant will instead get the 2-2-2 layout, where the middle row bench is swapped for a pair of captain seats.

Inside, the X90 is treated to a black leather interior with beige headlining, and the Flagship gets topped with a near-full length panoramic sunroof that reaches from the front row to behind the second row. Also on for the top variant of the X90 are ventilated seats for the first two rows.

Device charging connectivity in the X90 is supported by two USB-A ports in the front row below the air-conditioning controls, plus another behind the rear-view mirror to power a dashcam; there’s a wireless phone charger in front, too. The middle row gets a USB-A and a USB-C, and a further two more USB-A ports in the third row.

Powertrain for the X90 will be the 1.5 litre turbocharged inline three-cylinder petrol engine that serves in the X50 Flagship as well as the updated versions of the X70, and here in the X90 this unit gets 48-volt electrification as well.

Becoming a mild-hybrid means that the X90 gets outputs of 190 PS and 300 Nm, up from the 177 PS and 255 Nm in the existing Proton SUVs. Transmission continues to be via a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch gearbox.

