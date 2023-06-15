Perodua Axia sales in Malaysia – 606,756 units of both generations delivered to customers as of May 31, 2023

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2023 4:10 pm / 4 comments

At today’s introduction of the Perodua Axia E, the carmaker revealed it has registered 606,756 units of the Axia model as of May 31, 2023.

According to Perodua, the figure includes units of the original Axia that first debuted in 2014, the two facelifts that followed in 2017 and 2019, as well as the second-generation model launched in February this year.

Currently, the Axia line-up is Malaysia is split into two, with the first-generation model being represented by the E variant priced at RM22,000 on-the-road without insurance.

Meanwhile, the second-generation Axia is offered in four variants, starting with the G that retails for RM38,600. This is followed by the X at RM40,000, the SE at RM44,000 and the range-topping AV at RM49,500.

Both generations use the same 1KR-VE 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder VVT-i engine that makes 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. However, the second-generation Axia, which is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), is only available with a D-CVT, while the Axia E comes with a five-speed manual transmission.