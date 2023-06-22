2023 Mercedes-AMG Club Malaysia track day records gathering of 448 cars at Sepang International Circuit

In Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 22 June 2023 2:21 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Club Malaysia has brought the largest gathering of Mercedes-AMG vehicles on circuit at a time, with a total of 448 Mercedes-AMG vehicles being the final tally gathered following the Mercedes-AMG Club Malaysia track day held at the Sepang International Circuit last weekend.

The latest feat surpassed the record of 180 cars of the marque gathered last year at the same venue according to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, and as with the previous record, the current tally was of the combined group in parade simultaneouly on the full layout of the 15-turn circuit.

The latest gathering saw cars spanning nearly all of the performance brand’s line-up from present to the recent past, such as the first-generation AMG A45 hatchback through to the limited Black Series models such as the SL65, C63 Coupé and the AMG GT, and a variety in between.

It wasn’t just coupés and hot hatches in attendance at the recent gathering of Mercedes-AMG Club Malaysia members; also partaking in the proceedings were a selection of models among attendees including the W205 AMG C63, the W213 AMG E63 4Matic+ as well as a handful of the AMG G63, among others.

The track day gathering among club members capped a week of on-circuit activities by the German marque, with the recent running of the Mercedes-Benz Driving Experience as well as the Malaysian market launch of the A-Class sedan facelift range, along with the preview of the Mercedes-AMG SL43 roadster.