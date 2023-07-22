EVx 2023: WAS 500 EV ambulance under evaluation by First Ambulance, to be trialled for use in Malaysia

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 July 2023 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Joining the ranks of electric passenger vehicles on show here at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) is an EV ambulance study by private ambulance operator First Ambulance, which has brought a WAS 500 zero-emissions box ambulance.

Starting with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter box van base, German specialist WAS applies the EV powertrain to a 5.5 tonne box van body, and is fed by a 87 kWh battery pack that provides up to 200 km of battery range. Charging is by a 22 kW AC onboard charger via a Type 2 charger connection; in Europe, this EV ambulance can optionally take 50 kW or 100 kW DC fast charging, and has a claimed top speed of 120 km/h.

The example shown here is a left-hand-drive unit brought from Europe to Malaysia, however the EV ambulance has yet to be approved for road use, and so it is currently being evaluated on a static basis, says First Ambulance managing director Steven Penafort.

This EV ambulance is the sole unit of its kind in Malaysia, and First Malaysia plans to have the EV ambulance commence testing, though a timeline has yet to be confirmed.

In Europe where the WAS 500 electric ambulance is operational and serves medical response duties, it is accompanied by a second, combustion-powered ambulance in convoy, and this arrangement will likely be mirrored when the EV ambulance is trialled in Malaysia, Penafort said.

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre, and will continue through this weekend of July 22 and 23 from 9am to 7pm.

