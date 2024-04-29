Beijing 2024: Neta L launched in China – pure EV later, REEV variants first; 1,300 km hybrid range; fr RM86k

Posted in Cars, International News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / April 29 2024 2:44 pm

The Neta L has been launched in China during this year’s Auto China currently ongoing in Beijing. The new SUV is priced from 129,900 to 159,900 yuan (about RM86k to RM105k) and will initially be offered in four variants, all of the being range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) – a pure electric vehicle (EV) version will be introduced in the future.

The base option features a 30-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h.

All other variants come with a larger 40-kWh LFP battery and the same electric motor, although they are slightly slower in the century sprint at 8.2 seconds – the top speed remains unchanged. Neta claims all variants require 19 minutes to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge via DC fast charging. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can deliver up to 3.3 kW to power electrical devices.

The range extender aspect of the powertrain comes in the form of a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle. With this and a 50-litre fuel tank, the hybrid mode range is as high as 1,300 km (CLTC standard) for the 40-kWh variants and 1,250 km for the sole 30-kWh option. Without the internal combustion engine serving as a range extender, the 40-kWh variants will do 310 km in EV-only mode, or 220 km for the 30-kWh variant.

In terms of dimensions, the Neta L measures 4,770 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,810 mm. The design is reminiscent of the Neta X, albeit with distinguishing cues such as integrated headlamps (with DRLs), pop-out door handles and H-shaped taillights.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by two 15.6-inch touchscreens, the central one being the main access point to the infotainment system while the other is for the benefit of the front passenger. A third display is a small instrument cluster integrated into the dashboard. Powering the infotainment system is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P chip, which also enables digital voice assistance, telematics, various connectivity options as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Depending on the chosen variant, available equipment include a 64-colour ambient lighting system, powered front seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging functions), a refrigerator, a 16-speaker sound system, 60W USB-C ports, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents) and a powered tailgate.

A Horizon Journey 3 chip powers the Neta L’s driver assistance systems and is linked to up to 12 ultrasonic sensors, five long-range millimeter-wave radars, four surround view cameras and one forward-facing camera. Functions include a 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane change warning, cross traffic alert (front and rear), automated parking and more.

Deliveries of the Neta L to the first customers in China have already begun during the ongoing Auto China, and the model will be rolled out to 20 countries worldwide in the second half of this year. Would you want this to come to Malaysia?

