Mercedes-Benz Malaysia presents four EVs to Tengku Zafrul for ‘Push for Net Zero’ mission under NIMP 2030

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recently presented four units of its Mercedes-Benz EQ battery-electric vehicles to the minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the company has revealed.

The electric vehicles presented to the minister were the EQS 500 4Matic, EQS 580 4Matic SUV, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, and the EQS 500 4Matic SUV, as a means for the ministry to experience EV motoring with Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, towards achieving its “Push for Net Zero” mission under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“We will create the preconditions for a CO2-neutral new car fleet by 2039, while the pace of transformation is determined by market conditions and the needs of our customers. We are confident that with the full support from our stakeholders, we will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also drive economic growth within the industry,” said Mercedes-Benz Malaysia CEO and president Amanda Zhang.

In Malaysia, fully imported (CBU) EVs are exempt from import and excise duty until December 31, 2025, while locally assembled (CKD) EVs continue to get the exemptions for a further two years, which is until December 31, 2027.

Early last month, the new road tax structure for electric vehicles in Malaysia was revealed by the transport minister, which is largely cheaper than the road tax for ICE-powered vehicles except in the lowest part of the spectrum. See the EV road tax structure, here.

