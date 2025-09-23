In Advertorial / by Hafriz Shah / September 23 2025 8:10 pm

We at paultan.org deeply regret the headline of ‘You can only refuel RON95 at RM1.99/litre once per day’ that was published on our website earlier today, September 23.

The headline was a misinterpretation of second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan saying, “the mechanism will not allow multiple fills in one day. Full details of these controls will be announced later.”

The article has been updated and corrected.

paultan.org would like to officially issue an apology to Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan over this error.

Hafriz Shah

Head of Content – paultan.org