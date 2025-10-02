Honda Malaysia Oct 2025 promo – CR-V up to RM17k off, City RM10k, HR-V RM8k, Civic RM10k, e:N1 RM34k

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Gerard Lye / October 2 2025 5:00 pm

Honda Malaysia’s ‘Because of You’ campaign is more than just lucky draw cars or additional cash rebates and service vouchers, as the company is also offering savings for nearly every model in its line-up, with the exception being the Civic Type R. These are similar to past monthly promotions and are added to additional rewards (25th anniversary in this case) to form the total savings that customers will enjoy.

Before getting into each model’s rebate, here’s how the 25th anniversary rewards work based on each programme offered under the celebratory campaign:

Honda Loyalist & Loyalist Plus Programme: RM2,000 additional cash rebate or service vouchers when purchasing any Honda model, applicable for existing Honda owners, their family members (parents, spouses and children) and even Honda motorbike owners – valid from October 1-31, 2025

Upgrader Programme: RM1,500 cash additional cash rebate or service vouchers when purchasing a City or WR-V, applicable to all customers – valid from October 1-31, 2025

Government Servant Programme: RM1,500 additional cash rebate when purchasing a City, Civic or HR-V, only for government servants – valid from October 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025

For the City sedan, the savings start at RM7,000 for the base S variant, with other variants (E, V ,RS, e:HEV RS) being RM8,000 off. Combined with the additional rewards, the total savings can be as high as RM9,000 or RM10,000.

Meanwhile, the City Hatchback in S, E, V and RS guises are RM4,000 off (total savings up to RM6,000), with the e:HEV RS only seeing RM2,500 off (total savings up to RM4,500). As for the Civic, it’s RM8,000 off the turbocharged E, V and RS (total savings up to RM10,000), with the hybrid e:HEV RS receiving a slightly lesser discount of RM7,000 (total savings up to RM9,000.

Shifting over the SUVs, the smallest of the bunch is the WR-V, which is RM6,000 off (total savings up to RM8,000) for the S and E variants, while the V and RS are RM8,000 off (total savings up to RM10,000).

The facelifted HR-V is RM6,000 off (total savings up to RM8,000) for the naturally-aspirated S as well as turbocharged E and V, with the e:HEV RS being RM4,000 off (total savings up to RM6,000). The larger CR-V gets a larger rebate of RM15,000 (total savings up to RM17,000) for the S, E and V, with the hybrid e:HEV RS receiving a slightly smaller rebate of RM13,000 (total savings up to RM15,000.

There’s also the fully electric e:N1, which gets the biggest rebate of RM34,000, but doesn’t benefit from any 25th anniversary reward. The discounts here are for vehicles registered from now until October 31, 2025.

