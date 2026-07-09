UiTM student wins new Myvi in Perodua’s P-Circle Lucky Draw event, held at P2’s KLIMS 2026 booth

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Danny Tan / July 9 2026 12:34 pm

We have a winner of the P-Circle Lucky Draw event, held at Perodua’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 booth. Nik Akmal Afifah binti Nik Mohd Fuad, a student from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), has driven away a brand new Myvi 1.3 G. It’s ‘an incredible upgrade’ from her Perodua Axia, the 22-year-old said.

The P-Circle Lucky Draw, which ran from June 12 to 21, saw thousands of KLIMS visitors downloading Perodua’s P-Circle super app and activating its P-Duit e-wallet feature. 100 other winners received a P-Go smartwatch.

Launched in October 2025, P-Circle is described as a comprehensive super app offering a wide range of services ranging from P-Duit, health, security, virtual marketplace and even its own streaming platform.

“Overall, our participation in KLIMS 2026 has been a success with 37,786 people visiting our booth and engaging with the various attractions we offered during the exhibition. The P-Circle Lucky Draw contest saw great interest from the younger generation,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

At KLIMS 2026, Perodua unveiled the C2 Concept, teased a new model, showed off a kitted QV-E with a fancy sound system and previewed tech concepts for EVs – click on the links to recap.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.