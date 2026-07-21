Proton and Perodua gain market share for 1H 2026, now up to 67%; non-national brands left with 33%

In Local News, Perodua, Proton / by Mick Chan / July 21 2026 4:00 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) held its 1H 2026 sales and production review today, when it revealed that 385,353 vehicles were sold in Malaysia in the first half of this year, representing a 3% increase over the same period last year.

National brands Proton and Perodua collectively increased their market share to 67% for the first half of 2026, having sold 256,304 vehicles in the period. This represents an increase of 20,343 units sold, over the first half of 2025 when national makes sold 235,961 vehicles for a 63% market share last year.

This means non-national brands in Malaysia saw their market share drop to 33% for the first half of 2026, having sold 129,049 vehicles in the period. In the first half of 2025, non-national brands sold 137,675 vehicles for a market share of 37%, which means that these sustained a 2% drop in market share year-on-year.

Market share of non-national brands in Malaysia continues on a trajectory that has been on a downward trend since 2024, when Proton and Perodua sold a combined 505,689 units that year for a market share of 62% of total industry volume (TIV). Before that, the national brands held 66.9% of market share in 2023 with 481,300 units sold, and 65.1% in 2022.

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