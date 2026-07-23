Volkswagen ID. Cross – compact crossover EV with up to 52 kWh battery, 105 kW DC; 427 km range WLTP

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / 23 July 2026 6:43 pm

The Volkswagen ID. Cross has made its debut in production form, almost a year on from the ID. Cross Concept that showcased the carmaker’s ‘Pure Positive’ design language. Based on the MEB+ architecture, the ID. Cross is a platform sibling to the likes of the ID. Polo, Cupra Raval and the Skoda Epiq.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the ID. Cross measures 4,153 mm long, 1,794 mm wide and 1,581 mm tall with a 2,601 mm wheelbase, with 140 mm of ground clearance.

For kerb weight, the 37 kWh versions weigh from 1,616 kg, and the 52 kWh version weighs from 1,631 kg. Inside, the ID. Cross has 475 litres of luggage capacity, or 20 litres more than the T-Cross, along with a 25 litre frunk.

Powertrain options for the ID. Cross are comprised of an APP290 single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration, with 116 PS and 135 PS motor output versions available when specified with the 37 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The top pairing is the 211 PS motor with the larger, 52 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery; top speeds are 150 km/h for the 116 PS and 135 PS versions, and 160 km/h for the 211 PS version.

For charging, the ID. Cross with the 37 kWh battery can take up to 90 kW DC which brings a 10-80% recharge in around 23 minutes, while the larger capacity 52 kWh battery can take up to 105 kW DC, which brings the 10-80% recharge in around 24 minutes.

Conversely, this model can also provide a V2L (vehicle-to-load) supply at up to 3.6 kW. The 37 kWh battery offers up to 316 km of range, while the larger 52 kWh battery yields up to 427 km of range; both figures are based on the WLTP standard.

Rolling on wheels and tyres measuring from 17 inches to 20 inches in diameter, the chassis of the ID. Cross employs MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout at the rear. Adaptive DCC suspension will be offered as an option on the top 211 PS/52 kWh battery variant.

Inside, the cabin of the ID. Cross has been designed to be “warm and friendly”, through the use of details such as a fabric-covered dashboard panel, tactile metallic edges on the audio controls on the centre console, and an overall pleasant feel of all button, controls, handles, and surfaces, says Volkswagen.

As in the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross features physical buttons on its multifunction steering wheel as well as dashboard, which is home to the Digital Cockpit Pro driver’s instrument display and the infotainment display which are positioned on one visual axis.

The “View” button on the steering wheel can summon the retro instrument view, modelled after that of the first-generation Golf facelift. Elsewhere, physical buttons are employed for climate control, while audio is by a 425-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that includes a centre speaker and subwoofer.

Elsewhere, interior equipment also includes electrically adjustable front seats with massage function, while the panoramic sunroof is equipped with an electrically operated roller blind. For ADAS features, the ID. Cross gets Connected Travel Assist with traffic light recognition, which can automatically bring the vehicle to a halt when a red light is detected.

Order books for the Volkswagen ID. Cross have opened in Europe, where pricing for the battery-electric crossover starts at 27,995 euros (RM130,526) for the base Trend trim level with the 116 PS powertrain and 37 kWh battery.

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