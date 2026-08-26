Mitsubishi to launch Nissan-based pick-up truck in the US – Eclipse Sportback EV, rugged Outlander confirmed

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 26 August 2026 1:06 pm

Mitsubishi has provided on update on its ‘Momentum 2030’ business plan for the United States which it says represents a long-term commitment to one of its key markets. The plan is built around four strategic pillars, including electrification, an expanded product line-up, a modernised retail sales model as well as network expansion and sustainable growth.

The expanded product line-up is of utmost importance, with the company confirming that it intends to re-enter the pick-up truck segment in North America. This will be done in collaboration with Nissan, which currently has the Frontier on sale there, although details are limited for now.

The last time Mitsubishi sold a pick-up truck North America was around 15 years ago when there was the Raider that was based on the Dodge Dakota. Since then, rumours of a new Nissan-based Mitsubishi pick-up truck have been going around for years, and our first glimpse of this new model is a teaser showing a shadowy vehicle with prominent daytime running lights in the back left.

Next to this is rumoured to be the US-specific version of the next-generation Montero, otherwise known as the Pajero that will make its global debut on September 2. Again, details are limited but US media outlets suggest that the Montero for North America will arrive a few years after the global version, that is if it even comes as the company has not yet confirmed a US introduction for this model.

Less of a mystery is the vehicle in the front left, which is the Eclipse Sportback EV, essentially a rebadge of the third-generation Nissan Leaf – more synergy between the two automakers. This will launch in the fall, followed by a rugged, off-road-focused Outlander (pictured next to the EV) variant in the first quarter of 2027. As for the remaining two vehicles in the front row towards the left, they are unknown for now.

“In the near term, Mitsubishi Motors will expand its UUS lineup from four vehicles today to six vehicles in 2027. The line-up will include the Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, the all-new Eclipse Sportback EV, Outlander, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, and a new rugged Outlander variant, with the model name to be announced in the coming months,” the company said in its release.