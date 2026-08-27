Geely Monjaro EM-i revealed – PHEV D-segment SUV based on current ICE model but with GEA Evo platform

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 27 August 2026 7:56 pm

Teased last week, the Geely Monjaro EM-i has been shown in new images ahead of a full reveal on August 29. Unlike what was previously reported, this isn’t an all-new model (tipped to be called the Xingyue L Plus in China); instead, it’s the existing Monjaro/Xingyue L outfitted with Geely’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This is despite the fact that the new car is said to ride on an evolved version of the Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA Evo), rather than the C-segment Modular Architecture (CMA) that underpins the current ICE model.

Anyway, the Monjaro EM-i will feature a version of the company’s E-Motive Intelligence (EM-i) powertrain, similar to what you’ll find in a Proton eMas 7 PHEV. This pairs a 1.5 litre BHE15 four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and an 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

No output figures have been released just yet, but given that the Monjaro EM-i is claimed to have a top speed of 200 km/h (versus just 170 km/h for the eMas 7 PHEV), it will need to offer more than that car’s combined 262 PS and 262 Nm of torque. It will also be all-wheel drive, unlike other models using this powertrain.

The design of the car is as per the Xingyue L i-HEV hybrid introduced in China earlier this year, featuring a new bumper design with twin silver “tusks”, a vertically-slatted grille and a rear bumper with large fake vents. The multi-spoke alloy wheels, meanwhile, were lifted from the Galaxy M7 and measure 20 inches in diameter.

Inside, the Monjaro EM-i has been completely redesigned and adopts elements from Geely’s newer EVs and PHEVs, such as the EX5 (known to you and me as the Proton eMas 7) and the Starray EM-i (eMas 7 PHEV).

It does feel a step up from the norm, however, with a classier steering wheel from the Galaxy M9, a stitched dashboard and door cards and lashings of wood and metal-look trim. As is typical for a modern Chinese car, large instrument and infotainment displays feature (no passenger screen here, unlike the ICE model), as do twin smartphone holders with a Qi wireless charger.

The asymmetric centre console houses the usual multifunction rotary control knob, and in a refreshing departure from most Geely models, there are physical temperature toggles for the air-con. You also get quilted seats and a passenger dash panel with a mountain motif that references the car’s name (itself a nod to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa).

The Monjaro EM-i will be launched in Egypt first before gradually making its way to other global markets, with Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand being earmarked for its sale. It will be an entirely different model from the aforementioned Xingyue L Plus, which is significantly larger and will be powered by petrol and hybrid powertrains.