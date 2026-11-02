MINI Malaysia relaunches MINI Next certified pre-owned programme – genuine mileage, full service history

In Cars, Local News, MINI / by Gerard Lye / 2 November 2026 12:16 pm

MINI Malaysia has announced the relaunch of MINI Next (formerly known as MINI Used Car Next), a certified pre-owned programme that aims to provide customers looking for a used MINI with greater confidence, transparency and peace of mind.

MINI Next cars are required to pass a 360-degree inspection and full refurbishment (when required) before they are certified. These checks include verifying a car’s service and vehicle history as well as careful assessment of its exterior, interior, mechanicals and safety systems.

This process ensures transparency for customers when making a decision, as they will be well informed on important things like genuine mileage, vehicle records, maintenance background and more. Younger certified MINI cars will come with their remaining MINI Service & Repair Inclusive and roadside assistance benefits.

Additionally, attractive trade-in offers are available to customers to support their transition to MINI ownership. The MINI Next range includes both petrol and fully electric models and can be found at authorised MINI dealerships in Malaysia.