In Cars, International News, Technology, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 22 November 2026 8:25 pm

Tesla has started rolling out version 15 of its FSD (Supervised) driver assistance software in the US. The company announced it on X on Saturday, US time, saying v15 upgrades “every part of the end-to-end driving network”. It’s the first major FSD version since v14 arrived in October 2025.

The first cars are getting FSD (Supervised) v15.0.1 in software update 2026.38.6.11. Tesla’s head of AI software, Ashok Elluswamy, said it was going to “the first wave of customers”. CEO Elon Musk said v15 goes to wide release next month, and confirmed it will come with Tesla’s annual Holiday Update.

Tesla hasn’t said which models or countries are in the first wave. So far, the fleet trackers Teslascope and TeslaFi have only logged the update on Model Ys with AI4 (HW4) hardware in the US. Older HW3 cars run a cut-down “v14.3 Lite” version of FSD, and Tesla hasn’t said if they will get v15.

Musk said on Sunday that Tesla’s next-generation AI5 computer will go into Optimus, its humanoid robot, and not its cars. “Cars will remain at AI4. That’s enough to solve superhuman driving,” he wrote on X, in reply to an owner asking when AI5 would arrive in new cars.

FSD v15 now starting to roll out – upgrading every part of the end-to-end driving network Safety

25x better handling of safety critical cases Tesla Reality View

Adds a live visualization of the drive that lets you see & control what FSD is planning to do Navigation for start… pic.twitter.com/Sfjk4wZecW — Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2026

Safety claims

Tesla’s headline claim is “25x better handling of safety critical cases”. The release notes credit a new vision encoder that is shared between FSD, Tesla’s Robotaxi service and its Optimus humanoid robot. Tesla says the encoder was trained on millions of internet videos, and that it improved “the critical intervention rate by 25x”.

Tesla hasn’t said how it defines a critical intervention, or what the 25x is measured against. Phil Duan, a self-driving lead at Tesla, wrote on X that “v15 is 25x safer than v14 across the fleet”. He added that the difference is hard to notice on any single drive, and only shows up over millions of miles.

The launch video also says FSD is “9x safer than a human”. Tesla’s own FSD safety report for North America, published in October, gives the same ratio. Over 12 months, it counted 6,006,200 miles (9.67 million km) per major collision with FSD engaged. Tesla puts the figure for the average US driver at 660,164 miles (1.06 million km).

The same report puts Teslas driven manually with their active safety features on at 2,031,221 miles (3.27 million km) per major collision, so FSD’s lead over them is about three times.

Those numbers come from Tesla and haven’t been independently audited. A crash counts against FSD if the system was active in the five seconds before impact.

FSD (Supervised) still needs the driver to watch the road at all times. On Tesla’s earnings call in April, Musk said customers would “probably” get unsupervised FSD in the fourth quarter of this year. On the October call, Elluswamy said the first customer cars could join Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet “somewhere around Q2 next year”.

Tesla Reality View

The most visible change is Tesla Reality View, which replaces the FSD visualisation on the centre screen. The old display drew the cars, lanes and objects that FSD detected as computer graphics. Reality View is a realistic, generated video of the car’s surroundings, seen from a virtual camera above the car.

Tesla says the same end-to-end network that drives the car also produces this view. Elluswamy said arrows show the turns FSD intends to take, and pins show where it plans to park. Musk called it “real-time AI video generation (no gaming engine!)” that uses half of one of the AI4 computer’s TRIP accelerators. According to Tesla, Reality View uses less computing power than the old visualisation.

The crazier thing is that the right side uses less compute than what the left used to take. Extreme compute efficiency optimization. https://t.co/Zgc0E15wqQ — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) November 21, 2026

You can also use the view to direct the car. Musk said tapping a point on the screen sends the car there. He added that this is most useful for picking an exact drop-off point or parking spot.

The release notes say you can choose between a full-screen visualisation, the map or a split view. There’s also a quiet mode for what Tesla calls “a calming cabin experience”. Upcoming navigation turns appear in the visualisation. The turn signal sound is now quieter, and fades out after a few clicks.

Early owners have been posting Reality View clips on X. Two have said their cars tried to park in a disabled bay, and one said picking a spot on the screen only worked after disengaging FSD.

Other changes

At the start and end of a trip, navigation now uses an end-to-end model that learns from the route preferences of Tesla’s fleet. Tesla says later v15 releases will extend this to the whole route.

Parking spot choice now draws on your own parking history, and the map shows several parking options at the destination.

The cabin camera that monitors the driver’s attention now works in more cases when the driver wears a hat or sunglasses. It’s also less strict in the faster driver profiles.

Tesla lists better detection of road signs, small animals, road debris, chains and potholes. The car also avoids deep standing water. Speed handling has been improved for each driver profile, in school zones, around speed limits and in bad weather.

FSD can now slow down when it detects a speed camera. Pressing the accelerator or raising the speed profile cancels the slowdown. Cancel twice at the same camera and the car saves the location, and won’t slow for it again.

Bike Rack Mode lets you engage FSD when a bike rack or similar towbar accessory is fitted. In this mode, FSD pulls over near the destination and doesn’t reverse. Autopark, Summon and the reversing chimes and warnings are switched off.

Autoshift, which selects drive or reverse on its own, now uses FSD’s gear predictions.

Malaysia

FSD (Supervised) can’t be used in Malaysia. Tesla Malaysia sold FSD Capability as a RM32,000 one-time option until June 30, but owners who paid for it still can’t switch it on here. Since July, the Malaysian configurator has listed an FSD subscription as “coming soon”, but there’s no price or date.

Basic Autopilot (Autosteer and traffic-aware cruise control) is standard. Enhanced Autopilot costs RM16,000 and adds assisted driving on the highway from on-ramp to off-ramp, lane changes and overtaking, plus Autopark.

In the US, Tesla stopped selling FSD outright in February. It’s now a subscription of US$99 (RM407) a month.

Malaysia was marked as pending approval on a world map that Elluswamy showed at the CVPR computer vision conference in June, but no date was given. Thailand, Taiwan and Japan were also listed as pending.

FSD (Supervised) is offered in around 20 markets, including Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and a growing number of European countries that have accepted the Netherlands’ approval from April.

Malaysia doesn’t have any regulations for autonomous driving yet. In 2022, the police banned hands-free driving with Autopilot. In Singapore, the transport ministry said in May that FSD (Supervised) hasn’t been evaluated for use there, as it hasn’t been granted type approval under the relevant UN regulations.

GALLERY: Tesla FSD v15 launch video



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