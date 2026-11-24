In Cars, Global Car Launches, International News, Jetour / by Harvinder Sidhu / 24 November 2026 11:56 pm

Jetour has launched the TX electric SUV in China, after it opened for pre-sale. Sold there as the Huanyouzhe EV, the boxy SUV comes in five variants, four with rear-wheel drive and one with all-wheel drive. Prices run from 89,900 to 125,900 yuan (RM55k to RM78k).

TX 550 km RWD Changxing: 89,900 yuan (RM55k)

TX 550 km RWD Zhixing: 97,900 yuan (RM60k)

TX 550 km RWD Zhizhen: 107,900 yuan (RM67k)

TX 550 km RWD Zhizhen+: 109,900 yuan (RM68k)

TX 510 km AWD Zhizhen: 125,900 yuan (RM78k)

The launch prices are 10,000 to 20,000 yuan lower than the pre-sale prices Jetour announced on November 16, which ranged from 99,900 to 145,900 yuan. The AWD model got the biggest cut.

First private owners get a lifetime warranty on the car and on its battery, motors and electronics.

Powertrain and charging

The four RWD variants have a 200 kW (272 PS) rear motor with 285 Nm. They do 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The AWD version adds a 75 kW (102 PS), 142 Nm front motor for a combined 275 kW (374 PS) and 427 Nm, cutting the sprint to 5.5 seconds. Top speed is 180 km/h for both.

Jetour quotes a 65 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from Chery’s Rhino range for every variant. Its spec sheet gives two figures, 65.4 and 65.05 kWh. Both are less than the 67.2 kWh in the TX’s MIIT filing, which we reported earlier.

The CLTC range is 550 km for RWD and 510 km for AWD. Energy consumption is 13.5 and 14.4 kWh/100 km respectively. A DC charge from 30 to 80% takes 20 minutes, but Jetour still hasn’t given a peak charging rate. AC charging from 20 to 100% takes nine hours.

The RWD versions weigh 1,777 kg and run on 225/60 R18 tyres. The AWD version weighs 1,875 kg and gets 225/55 R19s, plus roof rails, an electronic limited-slip differential at the front as well as the rear, crawl control, tank turn and sand, mud, rock and X drive modes.

Jetour TX variant specs

Every TX has a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital instrument display, keyless entry, auto headlights and automatic climate control. The base Changxing rides on steel wheels and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. It has manually adjusted seats, cruise control, a reverse camera, two rear parking sensors and four speakers.

It also gets only four airbags. The curtain airbags start from the Zhixing, which adds alloy wheels, leather seats, a powered driver’s seat with memory, a 540-degree camera, a heat pump, a dashcam, 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) and eight speakers.

The Zhizhen moves up to a Snapdragon 8775 chip and Chery’s Falcon 500 Plus driver assistance, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane centring, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, door opening warning, front and rear cross traffic alert, highway NOA, a driver monitoring camera, and automatic, remote and memory parking. City NOA is an option that will be added by an over-the-air update.

The Zhizhen also adds a panoramic glass roof with a powered sunshade, a powered tailgate, heated front seats, a powered passenger seat, a 50 W wireless charger, 256-colour ambient lighting and adaptive headlights. Ventilated and massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, a passenger leg rest, a 220V socket in the boot and a Sony sound system are optional on the Zhizhen. They come as standard on the Zhizhen+ and the AWD model.

The TX is 4,475 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,700 mm tall (1,710 mm for the AWD). Its wheelbase is 2,735 mm. Jetour lists the boot at 598 litres, plus a 150 litre front boot.

Will Malaysia get it?

Jetour hasn’t said whether the TX will be built in right-hand drive. Jetour Malaysia sells the Dashing, VT9, T1, T2 and T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid, all assembled by Berjaya Assembly in Tampoi, Johor.

Jetour says the TX’s platform is designed to meet five-star crash safety standards in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and ASEAN. It also says the car was tested in more than 10 countries. The brand filed a trademark for the TX name in Australia earlier this year.

The closest Chery Group model to the TX on sale here is the iCaur 03. The locally assembled RWD version costs RM119,740 on the road without insurance. It has 184 PS and a 65.7 kWh battery. The iWD version has 279 PS and costs RM129,880.

GALLERY: Jetour TX EV China launch



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GALLERY: Jetour TX



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GALLERY: Jetour TX at the 2026 Chengdu motor show



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GALLERY: Jetour TX concept at Auto China 2026

