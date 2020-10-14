In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 14 October 2020 3:42 pm / 0 comments

With a refreshed 2020 Honda Civic Type R already in the market, it’s only normal to have a catalogue of official accessories by Honda Access for the model in Japan. Official accessories such as these are common for all models in Japan, and are offered as dealer-installed items – think of the Modulo bodykits and utility packages offered by Honda Malaysia. In fact, Modulo is a Honda Access brand.

The range of accessories for the latest FK8 does not differ much from the 2017 catalogue, and that’s because the hot hatch only received very mild aesthetic changes early this year. As usual with optional add-ons, some will find them tacky, and some will immediately look up on ways to get these goodies in. We think that the official accessories seen here are rather subtle (see Spoon), and some of the kit are desirable.

The most prominent option here is the wheels, which are multi-spoke items painted in white. Colour aside, the design is significantly different from the stock 20-inch black rims, and the red Modulo centre cap matches the other red accents around the car, and the Brembo brake calipers too, of course.

Apparently, the Modulo FK8 wheel is made from an A6000 series aluminium alloy commonly used in aerospace applications, and produced using an advanced forging and machining process to save up to 2.1 kg each corner. Less unsprung weight is always good, so this is not just a cosmetic upgrade.

Wheels aside, the most prominent option is the red trim that runs the full width of the CTR’s face, which are matched with red door mirror caps. Breaking up the massive piece of black on the face is a nice touch, I think. This amount of red on another car might have been too much, but somehow it “looks right” here – the Type R effect, perhaps. There’s also a (real) carbon fibre rear wing and hood scoop. There’s some red in the CF weave.

That same red-tone CF pattern is available inside as well, and one can replace stock trim on the dashboard, door cards and around the gear lever. Red ambient lighting can be added to the inside door handles, door pockets, footwell and centre console for full drama.

Door sill protectors and floor mats with red piping and striped complete the look – both come with Type R logos. What do you think of these Honda Access optional accessories? Click on the links to check out the 2020 Civic Type R facelift and the Civic Type R Limited Edition.