27 April 2022

The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the swansong for the FK8-based hot hatch and was announced back in February 2020, long before the Japanese carmaker announced that it was working on a next-generation CTR.

Unlike regular FK8 CTRs, the Limited Edition is, as its name suggests, offered in limited quantities, with just 1,020 examples for the entire world. From that total, 600 units are for the United States, 200 units are for Japan, 20 units are for the United Kingdom, while both Europe and Canada get 100 units each. That makes the Limited Edition exceptionally rare for a Honda, and judging by how fast the model sold out in markets like the UK and Canada, it’s rather desirable as well.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one, you’re in luck. Local used car dealer Sakan Auto is offering a single, Japan-spec Limited Edition in Phoenix Yellow (the only colour available for this version of the CTR) – the company originally had two units but one has already been sold. However, you’ll need to have have some pretty deep pockets if you’re looking to buy.

The asking price is RM668,000, which is a little more than double of what a normal CTR retailed for (RM320,000) when it was first launched in Malaysia back in 2017, and that’s inclusive of sales and service tax (SST).

Aside from being exclusive, the Civic Type R Limited Edition is also described by Honda as the “purest Type R to date,” with various enhancements over the standard car. For starters, it comes with 20-inch BBS forged alloy wheels paired with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, along with modified dampers and a recalibration of the steering system for maximum control and feedback.

In Europe, the Limited Edition comes without a rear wiper, tonneau cover, an infotainment head unit and air-conditioning, although these can be put back in, as seen on this Japan-spec example. The roof, rear hatch panel, front bumper and dashboard also have a lot less sound-deadening material.

Unchanged is the the familiar 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, which continues to output 310 PS (306 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. You also still get a six-speed manual transmission to play with, with drive going to the front wheels. Prior to the next CTR’s record-breaking Suzuka lap time, the Limited Edition was the quickest around the circuit with a time of two minutes, 23.993 seconds.

Interested? Again, the selling price is RM668,000, so if you have the means and are looking to add a Civic Type R Limited Edition to your collection, here’s your chance. Would you put down that amount of money?

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition