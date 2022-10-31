In Audi, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 31 October 2022 7:52 pm / 0 comments

Before you get too excited, here’s the gist of it. Unlike a certain German automaker, Audi’s new competition and competition plus editions packages only offer aesthetic enhancements.

The new trim levels cater to models such as the Audi A4, A4 Avant, S4, Audi A5 Coupe and Cabriolet along with the Audi S5 and S5 Cabriolet. With both the competition and competition edition plus trims levels, the radiator grille, stone chip protection strip specifically on the A4, air intakes, rear diffuser and tailpipes are all painted in high-gloss black.

The competition edition also sees items such as the Singleframe radiator grille, the Audi four rings at the front and rear, the rear spoiler and side mirrors are also finished in high-gloss black. The high-gloss black treatment does not apply to the A5 cabriolet and the Audi A4 Avant with an RS roof spoiler.

Moving up the ladder, the competition edition plus offers LED projection with S logo, ambient lighting, red brake calipers (for models with more than 150 kW), and ‘Audi Rings’ decal on the rear doors in Brilliant Black. Previously reserved for RS models, smoked headlamp covers are now available for the A4, S4, A5 and S5 models fitted with Matrix LED headlights.

In conjunction with the new trim levels, Audi has also introduced new exterior colours including Chronos Gray metallic, Ascari Blue metallic and Distinct Green metallic. The competition edition package starts from 950 euros (RM4,460) for the A4 and S4 and 1,450 euros (RM6,808) for the A5 and S5. As for the competition edition plus package, it starts from 2,450 euros (RM11,504) for the A4 and S4, and 3,150 euros (RM14,791) for the A5 and S5.

Audi Malaysia’s range of vehicles currently consists of the A3, A4, A5 Sportback, A7 and A8 along with the Q2, Q3, Q5 and Q8 SUVs. RS models on sale in Malaysia includes the RS3 sedan, RS4 Avant, RS5 Sportback, RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback and RS Q8.