25 January 2023

In 2020, Perodua revealed in a presentation that it would be involved in the development of new models based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA). At the time, the local carmaker said it would take its working relationship with Daihatsu, which already saw it take the lead in design for some models, to the next level by becoming a global player as an ASEAN development hub.

Even so, recent DNGA-based models made their debut in other countries before we got a version developed specifically for Malaysia. For instance, the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize were both unveiled in Japan in 2019 before the Ativa was launched in 2021. The same is also true of the new Alza, which went on sale in 2022, several months after its sister models – the Avanza/Veloz and Xenia – were introduced in Indonesia.

However, for the all-new 2023 Axia (internal code D74A), it is said that the A-segment hatchback will make its global debut in Malaysia first before its related siblings – the Daihatsu Ayla and Toyota Agya are revealed for Indonesia. The Ayla and Agya premiered in Indonesia in 2012, long before the Axia went on sale here in 2014.

According to a report by Autonetmagz, the next-generation Ayla may be introduced before this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in mid-February. Meanwhile, another source told the publication that the Agya will premiere in March, but the Axia will the first of the trio to be revealed sometime next month before the 2023 IIMS.

Leaked details from two weeks ago revealed the D74A Axia will be offered in four variants – G, X, SE and AV – all packing a 1.0 litre engine. It still isn’t known if the Axia will get a turbocharger as rumoured previously, but a CVT (likely the D-CVT used on the Myvi facelift, Ativa and Alza) looks to be a definite, with no option of a manual transmission.

The upcoming Axia will be underpinned by the DNGA platform and is expected to have a design in line with recent Perodua models to differentiate it from the Ayla and Agya. It has also been suggested that the X-Concept will lend some influence to the looks, although we’ll only know more when Perodua makes an official announcement.

