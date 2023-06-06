SUKE Highway Map and list of interchanges

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched. The new SUKE highway has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line.
The following is a list of the SUKE interchanges:
- Sri Petaling
- Sungai Besi
- Alam Damai
- Cheras-Kajang
- Cheras-Hartamas
- Bukit Teratai
- Tasik Tambahan
- Permai
- Kosas
- Pekan Ampang
- Ampang Point
- Ulu Kelang
- Hillview
- Bukit Antarabangsa
The fully-completed Phase 1 is accessible. This 16.6 km long stretch of Phase 1 spans from the Cheras-Kajang interchange (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.
SUKE Highway Phase 2
The following interchanges will be opened as part of SUKE Highway Phase 2:
SUKE Highway Toll Price
SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.
The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.
How to enter SUKE from Cheras-Kajang Interchange?
You can enter SUKE at the Cheras-Kajang Interchange from either direction of Jalan Cheras.
If you are coming from Kajang and heading towards KL, exit at the signboard that says Kuantan/Ampang/Ulu Kelang.
If you are coming from Jalan Loke Yew and heading towards Kajang, exit at the signboard that says Perhilitan/Cheras Hartamas.
Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?
Comments
If each toll charge costs RM3.5..the total of 3 tolls = Rm10.50.
If at rm2.50 each,then Rm7.50.
Perhaps the Keluarga Garmen,could chip in a bit to subsidise the toll for 6-12 months,since rakyat is just recovering from covidian lockdowns.(an election goodie)
Copy paste: “The good thing about Malaysia. tolled roads are optional. Choose your journey and you will pay less.”
I hope that government will build another kajang-kl highway. All citizen from kajang-kl has to face the traffic for like 2 hours. or maybe government should open a lot of job vacancy in kajang or bangi rather than focus on KL. KL is sicked
I have used once the SUKE enter from Cheras-Kajang and exit to Bukit Antarabangsa. This journey merely save time but gonna pay 2 tolls meanwhile the distance is actually much longer compare to non-toll route. This SUKE is mainly reduce traffic on MRR2 while most other highways actually cut shot distance and save time.
Brown Flesh Vibrator says: in Lembah Kelang, even roads with 24 lanes on each side, they won’t reduce the traffic jams. We are so commercially congested with KL as focal point without diversifying to other areas/ towns.
Very good highway , i love it