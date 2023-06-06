SUKE Highway Map and list of interchanges

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched. The new SUKE highway has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line.

The following is a list of the SUKE interchanges:

  • Sri Petaling
  • Sungai Besi
  • Alam Damai
  • Cheras-Kajang
  • Cheras-Hartamas
  • Bukit Teratai
  • Tasik Tambahan
  • Permai
  • Kosas
  • Pekan Ampang
  • Ampang Point
  • Ulu Kelang
  • Hillview
  • Bukit Antarabangsa

The fully-completed Phase 1 is accessible. This 16.6 km long stretch of Phase 1 spans from the Cheras-Kajang interchange (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.

SUKE Highway Phase 2

The following interchanges will be opened as part of SUKE Highway Phase 2:

  • Sri Petaling
  • Sungai Besi
  • Alam Damai

SUKE Highway Toll Price

SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.

The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.

How to enter SUKE from Cheras-Kajang Interchange?

You can enter SUKE at the Cheras-Kajang Interchange from either direction of Jalan Cheras.

If you are coming from Kajang and heading towards KL, exit at the signboard that says Kuantan/Ampang/Ulu Kelang.

If you are coming from Jalan Loke Yew and heading towards Kajang, exit at the signboard that says Perhilitan/Cheras Hartamas.

Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?

