SUKE Highway Map and list of interchanges

In Local News / 6 June 2023

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched. The new SUKE highway has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line.

The following is a list of the SUKE interchanges:

Sri Petaling

Sungai Besi

Alam Damai

Cheras-Kajang

Cheras-Hartamas

Bukit Teratai

Tasik Tambahan

Permai

Kosas

Pekan Ampang

Ampang Point

Ulu Kelang

Hillview

Bukit Antarabangsa

The fully-completed Phase 1 is accessible. This 16.6 km long stretch of Phase 1 spans from the Cheras-Kajang interchange (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.

SUKE Highway Phase 2

The following interchanges will be opened as part of SUKE Highway Phase 2:

Sri Petaling

Sungai Besi

Alam Damai

SUKE Highway Toll Price

SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.

The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.

How to enter SUKE from Cheras-Kajang Interchange?

You can enter SUKE at the Cheras-Kajang Interchange from either direction of Jalan Cheras.

If you are coming from Kajang and heading towards KL, exit at the signboard that says Kuantan/Ampang/Ulu Kelang.

If you are coming from Jalan Loke Yew and heading towards Kajang, exit at the signboard that says Perhilitan/Cheras Hartamas.

Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?