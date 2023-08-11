GIIAS 2023: Hyundai Stargazer X – 1.5L three-row Low MPV gets SUV-styling, black cladding, Bose audio

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2023 1:24 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai is among the most daring carmakers when it comes to design, but it’s one thing to push the boundaries when the canvas is an EV, another thing when you’re doing it on a budget MPV. That’s the Hyundai Stargazer, a newcomer to Indonesia’s core Low MPV market dominated by Toyota-Daihatsu. Launched here last July, it’s now a familiar – and unmistakable – sight on the road.

The Low SUV class is a spinoff segment comprising LMPVs with SUV-inspired styling. Think Honda BR-V, Mitsubishi Xpander Cross and the Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios. The new Hyundai Stargazer X joins this crowd.

As expected, there’s a tougher look, although the Stargazer X still looks more futuristic than macho. The wide grille is now a bolder thanks to silver pieces that create a chequered flag style look. The grille is sandwiched by the Stargazer’s full-width LED light bar (like on the Staria) and chunky sliver chin.

The Hyundai’s unique side profile (check out that windscreen rake) has its wheel arches padded up in black plastic, linked by a black trim tracing the wheelbase. Hyundai wheels are often elaborate in design, and so it is here with the two-tone flower-like pattern on the 17-inch rims, wrapped with 205/55 Goodyear rubber.

Lastly, you get roof rails and a big, black rear bumper that integrates a wide silver trim piece. The Stargazer logo on the number plate garnish gets an additional X, but the mega-sized ‘H’ tail lamps remain as one of the most recognisable rear signatures in the entire car world. We also spot an extended tailgate spoiler.

Inside, there’s new leatherette upholstery with red stitching and a pattern on the top right of the seat back. Bose speakers are available now in the top-spec Prime. Yes, Bose speakers in a budget MPV. The rest of the spec sheet traces the regular Stargazer, and things like a digital instrument panel, wireless phone charger and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are highlights.

No changes under the skin, which means the X uses a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated Smartstream engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via an intelligent variable transmission – IVT is Hyundai’s name for CVT. The marque’s SmartSense ADAS safety pack is available and as usual, one can choose from seven or six seats; the latter with two middle row captain seats in a 2-2-2 format.

The Stargazer X is available here in two variants – the Style at Rp 325.6 juta (RM98,093) and the Prime at Rp 336.2 juta (RM101,287). What do you think of the Stargazer X and the regular Stargazer in terms of design and the overall package?

By the way, Hyundai’s three-row MPV has been spotted in Malaysia – fancy it as a rival to the Perodua Alza, Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander?

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer X at GIIAS 2023

GALLERY: Hyundai Stargazer at BIMS 2023

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.