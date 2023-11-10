Posted in Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / November 10 2023 6:26 pm

As part of his official four-day visit to Malaysia, Han Zheng, the vice-president of China, paid a visit to the Proton plant in Tanjong Malim yesterday. During the hour-long visit, he was taken on a tour of the factory floor to witness the various production aspects of the plant.

He was also briefed on the strategic initiatives and innovations that have driven the growth and success of Proton as a result of the ongoing partnership between DRB-Hicom and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Accompanying him during the visit were deputy minister of investment, trade and industry Liew Chin Tong, Geely chairman Eric Li, DRB-Hicom chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Proton chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar, Proton CEO Li Chunrong and Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

Roslan said the visit stressed the importance of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim and how China could assist in expanding the AHTV project, according to a Bernama report. “Here, we show the importance of AHTV and how the Chinese government can help smoothen the process for AHTV,” he told reporters after the visit.

DRB-Hicom and Geely are collaborating to develop AHTV into an automotive industry hub for the ASEAN region. The project will also serve to become Malaysia’s future hub for Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV), as outlined in the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020). Efforts are presently underway to bring in RM32 billion worth of investments into the project.

