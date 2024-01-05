Sime Darby Motors opens pop-up store in 1 Utama – BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, Hyundai and Ford

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 5 2024 4:05 pm

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has opened its first-ever pop-up store, and it’s located at the ground floor of 1 Utama’s old wing. Situated next to Uniqlo, you won’t miss it. Brands under SDM that are present are BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, Hyundai and Ford. Open to all, the pop-up store will be there for three months, till March 31.

Auto Bavaria is showcasing its EVs, which include the BMW iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50 Sport, iX1 and the statement-making i7. BMW Motorrad is showing the futuristic CE04 electric scooter, the C400 GT premium midsize scooter and the retrolicious R nineT. Over at MINI, try the fun little MINI Electric out for size.

Also parked in 1U are the BYD Atto 3 (including the Anniversary Edition), BYD Dolphin, Ford Ranger Raptor, luxury-oriented Ford Ranger Platinum, the Ford Everest SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, the latter featured in Max RWD and Max AWD form.

Of course, sales representatives and product experts will be on hand to explain the vehicles and the tech/features within, and there are also exclusive promotions and special offers available only at the pop-up store.

Once again, the SDM pop-up store is at the 1U’s old wing, next to the ground floor Uniqlo, the spot where Muji used to be. Click on the links above to recap the models. Guys who have to wait, have some window shopping of your own.

GALLERY: Sime Darby Motors 1 Utama pop-up store

