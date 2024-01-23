2024 BMW i5 Touring EV teased before official debut

2024 BMW i5 Touring EV teased before official debut

BMW has teased the new i5 Touring, which is the wagon version of the fully electric 5 Series that is now on sale here. The German carmaker has already teased the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the latest 5 Series Touring previously, but the i5 Touring will be the company’s first electric vehicle (EV) in wagon form.

Like the i5 sedan, the Touring model is expected to get the same powertrains. These include the eDrive40 with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 430 Nm of torque, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 84.3 kWh (81.2 kWh net).

There should also be an M Performance variant in the guise of the M60 xDrive that gets two electric motors for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 601 PS (593 hp or 442 kW) and 820 Nm. This uses the same battery as the eDrive40, albeit with slightly less range.

Given the Touring will be heavier than its sedan counterpart, expect performance and range to take a slight hit. The i5 sedan’s boot space (490 litres) is also less than the regular 5 Series (520 litres), and we expect this to be the same for the i5 Touring and 5 Series Touring as well. BMW isn’t providing much in the way of details for now.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

