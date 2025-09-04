Volkswagen to use established ICE model names for its ID. EVs – production ID.2all is now the ID. Polo

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Gerard Lye / September 4 2025 2:00 pm

Volkswagen ID. Polo (left), ID. Polo GTI (right)

Volkswagen has announced it will transfer the names of its established bestsellers to its fully electric ID. models. The first model to benefit from this new naming strategy is the production version of the ID.2all concept, which will be known as the ID. Polo that will be launched in 2026.

Also launching in 2026 is the ID. Polo GTI, which was previously previewed by the ID. GTI Concept two years ago. Both cars will be presented at the upcoming IAA Mobility (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show) next week in the camouflage you see before you. You’ll be glad to know the productions versions remain faithful to the design of the concepts that previewed them.

The German carmaker previously stated that the production ID.2all would have a starting price of under 25,000 euros (about RM123k). It will reportedly be built on a shortened and simplified version of the company’s MEB platform (dubbed MEB Entry). As for its size, the concept measures 4,050 mm long, 1,812 mm wide, 1,530 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm – these figures are similar to the sixth-generation Polo.

Volkswagen will also use the stage at the event to show off a new electric compact SUV concept called the ID. Cross Concept. This will eventually become the ID. Cross, which is deemed as the electric counterpart to the T-Cross.

With the new naming strategy, other ID. models are expected to be renamed. These include the ID.4, which might called the ID. Tiguan, while the ID.7 could be renamed to the ID. Passat. The production ID.Every1, which is part of Volkswagen’s Electric Urban Car Family alongside the ID. Polo, would be called the ID.up! or ID.Lupo.

