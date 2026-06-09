In Cars, Perodua, Sales & Promotions / by Danny Tan / June 9 2026 11:10 am

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Perodua is having a June 2026 promo for five models, valid from now till June 30. The usual suspects are the Aruz with a RM3,500 discount and the Ativa with a RM2,500 cash rebate. They’re joined by the Myvi with RM1,000 off, while the Bezza and Axia are yours with a RM500 discount.

Launched in March 2021, the Ativa is still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine. The A-segment SUV – the first P2 to ride on the DNGA platform – is powered by a 1.0-litre downsized turbo triple with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired to the D-CVT gearbox that’s now a mainstay for the market leader. The Ativa is priced from RM62,500 for the base X to RM73,400 for the top AV with the black roof option.

Introduced in early 2019, the Aruz is seven-seat MPV with SUV styling and ground clearance that’s higher than most SUVs (220 mm). This is the Aruz’s biggest differentiator from P2’s other seven-seater, the Alza – that one is car-like and rides 60 mm lower. For those who want tall car visibility and peace of mind from minor flooding, the Aruz would be a good tool.

The powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with 102 PS/133 Nm, and a four-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to the rear axle. Passion Red joined the colour range in late 2021 and Elegant Black surfaced in late 2024. In August, Vintage Brown replaced Electric Blue and the seven-seater also received a blacked out look.

Today’s Myvi was launched in late 2021, while the Bezza – Perodua’s only sedan and Malaysia’s best-selling car – has been around in current facelift form since 2020. The DNGA-based Axia is the youngest of the lot; the D74A was introduced in early 2023. Click on the links for our launch reports.

Aside from going to the showroom, you can also try Perodua Online Booking. If you have a car to trade-in, you can do so with Perodua’s POV used car division.