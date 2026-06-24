Proton and Sunway Tiny Toys introduce 1:64 scale Saga MC3 and eMas5 diecast models – RM78 each

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / June 24 2026 8:04 pm

Following its collaboration with Mattel to introduce the Hot Wheels Proton Saga scale model in 2023, national carmaker Proton has announced another similar outing, this time collaborating with Sunway Tiny Toys to introduce 1:64 scale diecast models of the Saga MC3 and eMas 5 EV.

In a statement, the company said the miniature collectibles is part of the Cerita Malaysia Kita initiative that is held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to celebrate the stories, brands and daily experiences of Malaysians through locally-inspired collections.

The Proton Saga MC3 and eMas 5 scale models are priced at RM78 a unit and will be available for public purchase at the Sunway Tiny Toys outlet at Sunway Lagoon as well as selected official resellers. Only the Saga MC3 model has been revealed, with the eMas 5 said to be coming soon.

For the Saga, two exterior colours are available, Ruby Red and Marine Blue – the latter is set to be exclusively released this June 27-28 weekend at The Model Car Show happening at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, so if you want first dibs on it, you know where to head to.

There’s plenty of detail on the Saga MC3, with the model coming with clear lens type headlights and taillights as well as a wheel design replicating the real thing as seen on the MC3 Premium variant. There’s a working bonnet, which reveals a miniature 1.5 litre four-cylinder i-GT engine when opened, and the front doors can also be opened to show the cabin.

“The Proton Saga has long held a special place in the hearts of Malaysians, while the Proton eMas 5 represents an exciting new direction for the brand and the country’s mobility landscape. By turning these vehicles into collectible scale models, we hope to create another way for Malaysians to connect with Proton. These are not just miniature cars; they represent the memories, ambitions and progress that have shaped our journey as a national automotive brand,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

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