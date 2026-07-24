2026 Nissan Leaf Nismo in Japan – no more power/range, but with sportier looks, chassis; Nismo mode and regen

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Jonathan Lee / 24 July 2026 4:06 pm

A year after debuting the new third-generation Leaf, Nissan has rolled out the Nismo version in its home market of Japan. As with pretty much every such variant – with the exception of the actually hotted-up Z and Patrol Nismo – this trim brings no extra power but adds revised chassis tuning and some look-faster parts to the rejuvenated EV.

The front-motor layout remains unchanged, as have outputs of 177 PS (130 kW) and 345 Nm of torque for the base B5 Nismo. The B7 bumps those figures up to 218 PS (160 kW) and 355 Nm, again the same as the non-Nismo model.

No range figures have been released just yet, but for the record, the standard B5 has a 55 kWh battery and can travel up to 521 km on Japan’s lower-speed version of the WLTP cycle (Nissan touts up to 436 km on the actual worldwide cycle). The B7, meanwhile, achieves up to 702 km (604 km WLTP) through its 75 kWh pack. The addition of a bodykit and stickier tyres will likely drive those figures down.

The tweaks have been focused on delivering a more agile and responsive driving experience, and to that end, the Leaf Nismo gains unique springs, anti-roll bars and selected member bushes for a tauter ride and sharper steering response. Swing-valved dampers from the X-Trail Nismo, meanwhile, reduce initial body roll while allowing the suspension to respond smoothly to changing road surfaces, Nissan claims.

Those changes are paired with handsome 19-inch Enkei two-tone aluminium wheels, shod with grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. The Standard, Eco and Sport drive modes carry bespoke Nismo tuning (Sport is now Nismo mode, natch), and for the first time, so has the regenerative braking – these offer lower braking at Level 1 and increased braking for Levels 2 through 4, in a bid to increase driver engagement.

On the outside, the Leaf’s new crossover design has been augmented with extra front, side and rear skirting, finished in black with Arterial Magma (read: red) pinstriping; a similar finish is found on the door mirrors. The “corner finishers” on either side of the air intake also receives larger fins to smoothen airflow over the sides of the car, while the rear ducktail spoiler reduces lift in concert with the boat hull-shaped under spoiler.

Inside, there the usual black colour scheme and red accents, the latter including the 12 o’clock marker on the TailorFit faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, dashboard piping, stitching and even the drive mode selector. The 12.3- or 14.3-inch instrument display also receives a red power meter.

The standard seats have also been reupholstered with red perforations and embroidered Nismo logos. The B7 can be optioned with Recaro heated bucket seats with manual slide and powered recline adjustment, trimmed in leather and suede.

Prices for the Nissan Leaf Nismo start at 6,601,100 yen (RM164,800) for the B5, rising up to 6,952,000 yen (RM173,600) for the B7. Those Recaros cost a cool 275,000 yen (RM6,900) on top, bringing the B7 to 7,227,000 yen (RM180,500).

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