Omoda C7 PHEV, MY-spec C7 to make their first public appearance in Malaysia at KL Fashion Week, Aug 3-9

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / 24 July 2026 8:12 pm

Following a recent series of previews for it, the Omoda C7 is set to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2026, in which Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has been named the official automotive partner. The Omoda C7 PHEV, which had its first showing in the country during the official launch of the fashion event on July 16, is also set to get its first public appearance during KLFW.

Visitors will be able to catch both cars on display at the Esplanade, KLCC Park, during the course of the event, which is from August 3 to 9. At KLFW, the brand will also unveil a special collaboration with BEHATI, a contemporary Malaysian fashion label renowned for blending traditional Malaysian cultural attire with modern, avant-garde street wear style.

The petrol C7 had its first official preview here at the Malaysia Autoshow in May last year, followed by a few sightings of the SUV running road trials before the model was shown to the newly launched Gen-O community in June. The KLFW event will essentially offer the public the first view of the Malaysian-spec CKD model.

At its latest showing last weekend, the SUV was presented in its front-wheel drive form, unlike the AWD version that was at the Malaysia Autoshow last year. The petrol C7 is equipped with a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 197 PS (194 hp, or 145 kW) and 290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

As for the C7 PHEV, it’ll feature a Super Hybrid System (SHS) powertrain, which is shared with the Jaecoo J7 PHEV. The system consists of a hybrid-specific 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which on the C7 has been slightly bumped to offer 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque, and a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, working with a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

Total combined output is 360 PS and 530 Nm, which is 13 PS and 5 Nm more than the J7 PHEV. A BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides up to 95 km of all-electric range and a total combined fuel/battery operation range of 1,250 km. nced brake-by-wire system.

In general, both petrol and PHEV versions look similar, but there are a few differences, like with the wheel design and size (19-inches on the petrol, while the PHEV wears 20s). Inside, the cars get different upholstery material, and the PHEV gets a front passenger seat leg rest. The variant also comes with a powered sliding 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that can be moved to the passenger side. It does lose the glove box as a result.

As reported previously, the C7 PHEV is set to arrive here sometime in Q4 this year, but the petrol version will be introduced sooner, in Q3. Given its positioning below the C9, the C7 should have a starting price between the Chery O5 (RM116,800 OTR without insurance) and the base 2WD version of the C9 (RM168,800).

As for the C7 PHEV, nothing has been ventured yet, but its slightly higher positioning over the J7 PHEV could make it around RM10k higher, putting it at the RM170k mark.

GALLERY: Omoda C7 petrol at Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia 2nd anniversary celebration

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