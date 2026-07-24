Proton launches ten new outlets – 195 outlets nationwide as of June 2026, including 178 3S and 4S facilities

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 24 July 2026 2:16 pm

Proton has expanded its nationwide network with the launch of 10 new outlets, some of which are dedicated to its eMas sub-brand. According to the company, these outlets represent a combined dealer investment of RM15.9 million and either provide 1S, 3S or 4S services.

As of June 2026, Proton has 195 sales outlets across the country, including 178 integrated 3S and 4S facilities. The eMas sub-brand in particular is supported by 58 dealerships, 45 service centres as well as ten body and paint centres.

“Customer convenience is shaped by both proximity and the quality of support available. Our objective is not simply to add more locations, but to ensure each outlet responds to the needs of its local market and provides customers with a professional and dependable experience,” said Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa, depute CEO of Proton.

“Opening 10 outlets within 10 days reflects the close coordination between Proton, Proton eMas and our dealer partners. The range of outlet formats enables us to improve accessibility in busy urban locations while strengthening integrated sales and aftersales support in regional markets,” he added.

In its official release, Proton also said dealerships have been progressively adopting a refreshed corporate identity since the second half of last year. The company also strengthened its aftersales delivery through its ‘Faster & Better’ approach that upholds three commitments to customers: FS90 Fast Service (basic car servicing within 90 minutes), 1 Day Service Delivery to return vehicles within 24 hours and a work-in-progress period not exceeding three days.

The list of new Proton outlets are as follows:

Central region

AJG Mobility, Pavilion Bukit Jalil – Proton eMas

MBf EV Auto, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur – Proton and Proton eMas

Cahaya Automotif, Kota Damansara – Proton

Southern region

Juara Mulia, Adda Heights, Johor – Proton

Promas EV, Batu Pahat, Johor – Proton eMas

Northern region

GB Auto, Kulim, Kedah – Proton eMas

BH Autotech, Taiping, Perak – Proton eMas

East Coast region

Dunia Motors, Temerloh, Pahang – Proton eMas

Indah Sari, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu – Proton

East Malaysia

Supernau, Batu Kawa, Sarawak – Proton

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