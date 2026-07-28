Mazda CX-30 to be a CKD model in Indonesia – local assembly starts July 29 at EMI’s facility in West Java

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 28 July 2026 2:58 pm

Mazda has announced that local assembly (CKD) of the CX-30 will begin in Indonesia starting July 29 this year. In an official release, the Japanese carmaker said it regards Indonesia as one of its key markets in the ASEAN region and will accelerate its business growth there. The SUV is already a CKD model in Malaysia since 2023.