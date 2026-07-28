Mazda CX-30 to be a CKD model in Indonesia – local assembly starts July 29 at EMI’s facility in West Java

Mazda has announced that local assembly (CKD) of the CX-30 will begin in Indonesia starting July 29 this year. In an official release, the Japanese carmaker said it regards Indonesia as one of its key markets in the ASEAN region and will accelerate its business growth there. The SUV is already a CKD model in Malaysia since 2023.
Mazda’s CKD project in Indonesia is led by PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, along with its subsidiary PT Eurokars Produksi Pratama (EPP), with production carried out on a dedicated line at a plant located in the Citeureup district, Bogor Regency, West Java. According to a report by Mazda’s contribution to the project is human resource development, equipment supply, technical advice on vehicle production as well as parts supply to ensure its global quality standards are met. The project is part of its Lean Asset Strategy, which emphasises collaboration with local partners to improve efficiency while delivering high-quality Mazda vehicles to customers.
“Indonesia is a key market for Mazda in the ASEAN region, ranking after Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand in terms of sales volume, and is a market where further growth is expected. Local assembly of the CX-30 is an important step in supporting the sustainable growth of the Mazda brand in Indonesia,” said Toru Nakajima, Mazda’s senior executive officer of global sales coordination in charge of operations in China, ASEAN and Japan.
“We aim to further strengthen Mazda’s unique value in this market, deepen customer trust, and provide customers with an even richer ownership experience. Moving forward, Mazda will work together with its business partners to contribute to the further development of the Indonesian automotive industry and provide a product lineup that meets the needs of customers, turning Indonesia into an important base in the ASEAN region,” he added.
Mazda’s contribution to the project is human resource development, equipment supply, technical advice on vehicle production as well as parts supply to ensure its global quality standards are met. The project is part of its Lean Asset Strategy, which emphasises collaboration with local partners to improve efficiency while delivering high-quality Mazda vehicles to customers.
“Indonesia is a key market for Mazda in the ASEAN region, ranking after Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand in terms of sales volume, and is a market where further growth is expected. Local assembly of the CX-30 is an important step in supporting the sustainable growth of the Mazda brand in Indonesia,” said Toru Nakajima, Mazda’s senior executive officer of global sales coordination in charge of operations in China, ASEAN and Japan.
“We aim to further strengthen Mazda’s unique value in this market, deepen customer trust, and provide customers with an even richer ownership experience. Moving forward, Mazda will work together with its business partners to contribute to the further development of the Indonesian automotive industry and provide a product lineup that meets the needs of customers, turning Indonesia into an important base in the ASEAN region,” he added.
Comments
The numbers of orders is testamount to the poor education standards of Malaysia.Unintelligent people end up buying this car for a premium while China sells the better car for 20k less. The difference in specs is not at alll worth 20k.This is without even talking about EV cars at the same price range which is leaps and bounds better than the MAzda. I guess it’s the brand name