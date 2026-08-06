VinFast Limo Green at GIIAS – CKD 7-seat EV MPV, up to 450 km NEDC; fr RM89k or RM73k with batt subscription

In Cars, International News, VinFast / by Gerard Lye / 6 August 2026 3:52 pm

This the VinFast Limo Green, an electric MPV that went on sale in Indonesia earlier this year and is currently on display at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The Limo Green is one of two VinFast MPV models offered in the country, with the other being the VF MPV 7 that went on sale in May.

With a price tag of 389 million rupiah (about RM89k), the Limo Green is more affordable than the VF MPV 7 that goes for 420 million rupiah (RM96k). Don’t let their names confuse you though because both are effectively the same car, with the VF MPV 7 being the more premium option while the Limo Green is aimed more at fleets and ride-hailing. Both are locally assembled (CKD) at VinFast’s plant in Subang, West Java.

We should also point out that the prices mentioned are for customers who are looking to make an outright purchase. VinFast also offers its models with a battery subscription that reduces the initial purchase price, which in the case of the Limo Green is 319 million rupiah (RM73k), or nearly 18% cheaper. The monthly fee paid to subscribe to a battery differs depending on the customer’s pre-determined usage.

Measuring 4,740 mm long, 1,872 mm wide, 1,723 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,840 mm, the seven-seat Limo Green is roughly the size of the Toyota Kijang Innova Zenix and comes with 180 of ground clearance as well as up to 1,240 litres of luggage space. Its powertrain features 60.2-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for a range of up to 450 km following the NEDC standard.

This powers a front electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 280 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 km/h sprint taking ten second. The battery supports AC charging at up to 6.9 kW, while DC fast charging peaks at 80 kW, the latter able to get the battery from a 10-70% state of charge in 30 minutes.

Available features for the Limo Green include 18-inch steel wheels, LED exterior lighting, single-zone climate control with all-row vents, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, selectable drive modes (Eco and Normal), four airbags, ESC, traction control, EBD, hill start assist, brake assist and a rear-view camera.

The Limo Green can be had with either an Infinity Blanc, Desat Silver or Jet Black exterior, with the interior only available in a black scheme. Each unit purchased comes with a seven-year/160,000-km vehicle warranty, while the battery is guaranteed for 10 years or 200,000 km (whichever comes first).

Like the VF MPV 7, the Limo Green also comes with an 80% resale value guarantee scheme, likely tied to the battery subscription plan which is reminiscent of Perodua with its QV-E.