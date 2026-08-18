JB traffic dispersal plan for RTS Link being drawn up

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 August 2026 10:18 am

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is set to start operations on January 1, connecting Bukit Chagar and Woodlands North. It’s capable of ferrying 10,000 passengers per hour per way, so plans are being drawn up to ease congestion on the JB side, Bernama reports.

“This approach is in line with the aspiration for a more integrated, efficient, safe and people-friendly public transport system, particularly in supporting smoother cross-border mobility,” deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday.

He added that the plans involved coordination among agencies and integration of public transport systems, as travel patterns were expected to change, particularly around the city centre and areas directly connected to the system.

Transport minister Anthony Loke told the Dewan Rakyat early last month that the federal government would fund Johor’s Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (E-ART) for traffic dispersal.

He also said then that the transport ministry was drawing up a traffic dispersal plan together with the Johor state government to fortify the existing public transport system, including expanding the BAS.MY service network to 28 routes involving 254 buses, including electric ones.

The stage bus transformation programme (SBST) 2.0 would see 157 buses plying routes around Johor Bahru Sentral and Bukit Chagar from early-2027, said Loke.