Teksi Madani programme now expanded to Sabah

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 11 September 2026 3:06 pm

Following its introduction in Sarawak, the Teksi Madani national taxi renewal programme continues its expansion in East Malaysia, with the transport ministry announcing its availability in Sabah. The programme was launched on July 3 by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and was subsequently implemented in Seremban on July 16 and then Kuching on August 28.

The launch event in Kota Kinabalu, which was officiated by deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, provided taxi, e-hailing and rental car drivers in the state the opportunity to obtain direct information regarding incentives, financing, social protection and opportunities associated with the programme.

In a statement, the ministry said that a total of 150 participants, comprising taxi, rental car and e-hailing drivers as well as government agency representatives and industry stakeholders were present at the event. Drivers were briefed on application procedures, programme benefits and financing packages designed to assist them in transitioning to newer, safer vehicles that meet current operational needs.

The ministry said that use of newer vehicles not only reduces maintenance needs and boosts operational efficiency but also offers modern safety features and amenities that provide a superior travel experience for passengers.

The event also showcased the Proton S70 that has been specially prepared for the taxi renewal programme. Finished in Ruby Red, the Teksi Madani example – which is one of the cars available for the scheme – does away with conventonal taxi livery and the traditional ‘topper’ on the roof, but uses the special ‘GET’ number plate and digital taxi meters.

The ministry revealed that at present, there are 818 taxi drivers, 4,045 rental car drivers and 24,006 e-hailing drivers in Sabah who are active and registered with the Sabah commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP Sabah), which made the state a strategic location for expanding the benefits of the nationwide reform programme.