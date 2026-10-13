BMW Concept 7 Protection debuts – lower, more targeted level of security; BayB standard; based on M760e xDrive

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 13 October 2026 3:45 pm

This is the new BMW Concept 7 Protection, a security vehicle based on the German brand’s flagship sedan. According to the company, the concept vehicle is “designed for private and corporate customers as well as organisations who are looking for adequate protection for their risk profile.”

That’s a polite way of saying if you’re not that important of an individual like a royal, head of state or VVIP, this car offers enough security at a more suitable budget. This is because the Concept 7 Protection has a lower, more targeted level of security compared to cars like the 7 Series Protection and X5 Protection VR6, both of which are full high-security models that require heavy-duty engineering as well as specialised materials.

The Concept 7 Protection is based on the M760e xDrive, to which BMW adds bulletproof glass as well as various type of ballistic steel and fibre-reinforced composites, the latter making its way into the overlaps between the doors, glazing and bodywork. You’ll also notice the rear triangular windows are a little different from a standard 7 Series, and that’s because it gets additional armour protection.

Meanwhile, the roof retains its panoramic glass but this no longer comes with tilting and sliding functionality as there’s an additional layer of said composites. The car’s bulkhead and rear wall are also fully integrated into the ballistic protection concept. To round things off, there are transparent and selected opaque sections for the passenger compartment to maintain privacy.

With all these measures, BMW says the Concept 7 Protection complies with the new BayB standard and provides protection against selected, particularly common handgun ammunition like the 9×19 mm and .44 Magnum. Should you require blast protection, BMW will guide you to its other models offering a higher protection level.

Given the variant it is based on, there is a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine that is accompanied by an electric motor, eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

Total system output is 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, and the car’s chassis, brakes, drive and driver assistance systems have all been calibrated to take into account the additional protection features.

Inside, occupants can communicate with persons outside the vehicle while the doors and windows are closed through an intercom system. This is supplemented by an attack alarm system, which triggers visual and audible alerts. When engaged, the front and rear side windows can still be operated electronically, but they cannot be fully opened.

An interesting titbit inside BMW’s release is the BMW Individual rear console with a foldable table and cool box, which is making its first debut in the Concept 7 Protection before making its way to the standard 7 Series line-up in the second half of next year. Merino leather in Smoke White from the BMW Individual catalogue as well as an Alcantara headliner and interior trim are all standard, along with sun protection glazing and electronically operated sunblinds.

For now, BMW isn’t revealing pricing for the Concept 7 Protection but the company says the model provides an insight into the potential expansion of the BMW Protection portfolio for additional user profiles, particularly in European markets.