iCaur brings ‘Born to Play’ to Malaysia CampFest 2026

Jonathan James Tan

iCaur brings ‘Born to Play’ to Malaysia CampFest 2026

iCaur Malaysia was the presenting partner of Malaysia CampFest 2026, which took place October 16-18 at Tému Campground in Rawang. The three-day festival saw 246 people camp alongside iCaur owners, enjoying campfires, outdoor games, wellness sessions, tea experiences, food and live entertainment.

iCaurs 03 and V23 served as basecamps for their owners in an exclusive camp zone. Owners swapped camping setups, families gathered around the cars after dark and many visitors got their first close look at the retro-styled SUVs.

“Born To Play is not a tagline we want people to read. It’s something we want them to live. Malaysia CampFest put our cars where they belong: out in nature, surrounded by people having a good time,” iCaur Malaysia marketing director Daniel Lai said.

We’re sure the vehicle-to-load (V2L) came in very handy! Learn more about the RM120k-130k 03 and the RM133k V23 via the links. They’re both EVs, but REEVs could be next, including this version of the 03, this big guy and this not-as-big guy.

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Filed under:
Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, iCaur, Local News
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