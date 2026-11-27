In Cars, Chery, Local News, Safety, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 November 2026 9:49 am

Chery Malaysia recently announced that it emerged among the biggest winners at the 2026 ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards, which recognises models assessed under the previous 2021-2025 protocol.

The carmaker bagged five honours, including four for the Tiggo 7 – Best Safety Performance for adult occupant protection, safety assist and motorcyclist safety, and the Excellence Award for Best SUV. The remaining accolade was the Excellence Award for Most 5-Star Ratings for the 2021–2025 assessment period.

Tested in November 2025, the Tiggo 7 PHEV achieved the full 40 points for adults, 17.18 out of 20 for children, the full 20 points for safety assist and 17.5 out of 20 for motorcyclists, resulting in a 94.68-point total score and a five-star rating.

Launched in Malaysia in October 2026, the C-SUV has seatbelt reminders for all seats, rear seat occupant detection, both city and inter-urban AEB, blind spot detection, auto high beam, ISOFIX, child presence detection, various lane functions and eight airbags (including knee airbag and centre airbag).

“The recognition from ASEAN NCAP is particularly meaningful for us as it motivates Chery to continue raising the bar in vehicle development.

“We remain committed to delivering products equipped with the latest technologies and the highest safety standards to provide our customers with greater confidence and peace of mind,” said Chery Corporate Malaysia EVP Men Lin Bo. Wanna see the new third-gen Tiggo 7 in China? Click here.

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV full ASEAN NCAP report