21 February 2020

The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) was officially launched in KL this morning by prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. It aims to push the country towards becoming a regional leader in automotive manufacturing, engineering and technology, and is very much an enhancement of NAP 2014, expanding on the outlines seen previously.

In a nutshell, NAP 2020 consists of three directional thrusts and three strategies as well as seven roadmaps/blueprints to be implemented to the year 2030. The directions include a focus on Next Generation Vehicles (NxGVs), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Industry 4.0, and the plan will incorporate the development of Automated, Autonomous, Connected Vehicles (AACV), light weight material tech as well as hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Market leader Perodua has hailed the NAP 2020 as consistent government policy. “NAP 2020 sees consistency in the government’s policies to advance the Malaysian automotive eco-system to the next level. This is apparent in the continued support for component localisation, which is the backbone of the country’s automotive industry,” said Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.

He points out that over the past decade, Perodua has purchased a total of RM43.5 billion worth of components from local suppliers, including RM5.4 billion in last year alone. This year, P2 expects to spend nearly RM6 billion on locally-sourced components. “This volume sustains and fortifies the Malaysian automotive eco-system, contributing to the economy, jobs and nation-building,” Zainal Abidin said.

The P2 chief also said that the government’s commitment to further the Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) programme, in which many players have invested in, is consistent. He pointed out that Perodua is Malaysia’s first and largest EEV manufacturer with over 800,000 EEVs sold to date.

“On autonomous technology, Perodua, guided by our technical and technology partner Daihatsu Motor Company of Japan, has laid the foundation with its Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite of driver assistance systems and crucially, we have made it accessible to the masses. This technology will be further improved in line with our aim to provide Malaysians with mobility that offers even greater safety and value,” Zainal Abidin added. More on the NAP 2020 here.