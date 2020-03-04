In Cars, Honda, Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 4 March 2020 12:46 pm / 0 comments

Time for a change? Shopping for a new car? This month, Honda Malaysia is having the ‘3onus’ March Special promo combining a “Thank You Bonus” with March rebates and a RM500 petrol card or cash option. Add all up and you’ll arrive at cash savings of up to RM10,000. 2019 and 2020 models are available, with better deals for the former, naturally.

For cars made in 2019, the total savings start at RM4,000 for the Honda HR-V and RM4,500 for the CR-V. The Jazz hatchback gets RM5,000 while its B-segment sedan sister City gets RM6,000 off. The Odyssey MPV, a CBU import, also gets RM6,000 cashback.

Click to enlarge

However, if you opt for the CKD Hybrid variants, the rebates jump to RM10,000 for the HR-V Hybrid and RM9,000 for the City and Jazz Hybrid. Coupled with high fuel efficiency, these hybrids could pique the interest of those wanting the most for their money.

If you prefer a MY2020 car, total rewards are RM2,000 for the HR-V, RM2,500 for the Jazz, RM3,000 for the City and RM3,000 for the CR-V. The rebates are the same for all variants of the models. As with all promos, this is while stocks last, for registrations made in March 2020.

Why no Civic facelift and new Accord? Well, the duo was launched just a week ago.